BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Elizabeth Nicole Littlejohn, 34, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Littlejohn with attempt to commit a felony and destruction of property. She had not been arraigned as of Sunday afternoon.
Jasper Jabez Padgett, 19, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Padgett with trespassing, battery, domestic battery and retaliation against a public employee or official. He had not been arraigned as of Sunday afternoon.