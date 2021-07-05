The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Elizabeth Nicole Littlejohn, 34, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Littlejohn with attempt to commit a felony and destruction of property. She had not been arraigned as of Sunday afternoon.

Jasper Jabez Padgett, 19, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Padgett with trespassing, battery, domestic battery and retaliation against a public employee or official. He had not been arraigned as of Sunday afternoon.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.