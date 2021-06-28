The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Two men were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Jeffrey Chaz Allen Newman, 28, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Newman with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He had not been arraigned as of Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Dashawn Clapham, 26, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Kanawha County charged Clapham with a home confinement violation. No bond was set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.