BARBOURSVILLE — Two men were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Jeffrey Chaz Allen Newman, 28, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Newman with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He had not been arraigned as of Sunday afternoon.
Anthony Dashawn Clapham, 26, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Kanawha County charged Clapham with a home confinement violation. No bond was set.