BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
James Levi Lemay, 32, was jailed at 9:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lemay on a felony warrant. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
Christopher Duvaughan Spaulding, 29, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Spaulding with driving on a revoked license from DUI, obstructing an officer, simple possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $10,000