The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

James Levi Lemay, 32, was jailed at 9:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lemay on a felony warrant. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Christopher Duvaughan Spaulding, 29, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Spaulding with driving on a revoked license from DUI, obstructing an officer, simple possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $10,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.