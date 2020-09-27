HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed two more deaths in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Kanawha County residents -- a 70-year-old female and a 72-year-old male -- increase the current state death toll to 334.
“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”
In West Virginia, 190 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 15,348.
Cases per county are: Barbour (56), Berkeley (995), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (804), Calhoun (25), Clay (35), Doddridge (25), Fayette (615), Gilmer (46), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (107), Hancock (150), Hardy (90), Harrison (365), Jackson (264), Jefferson (431), Kanawha (2,651), Lewis (38), Lincoln (167), Logan (617), Marion (269), Marshall (173), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (415), Mineral (174), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,999), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (102), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (154), Putnam (559), Raleigh (520), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (126), Tucker (26), Tyler (16), Upshur (77), Wayne (395), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (364), Wyoming (115).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 307 active cases Sunday. The Wayne County Health Department reported 67 active cases Sunday.
Free COVID-19 testing locations are available in Huntington Monday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave., and from noon to 4 p.m. at Spring Valley High School.
Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with patients’ ages ranging from 27 to 74. Seven people are hospitalized, and one person remains in the ICU. The county has reported a total of 683 cases, with 571 out of isolation and 22 deaths.
Statewide, there were 150,809 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 4,741 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 473, 227 of which have been reported in September. The new cases were a 94-year-old female, 92-year-old female and 63-year-old male, all isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 455 new cases reported, for a total of 66,491, and three new deaths, for a total of 1,157.
Almost 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 7,059,087, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 204,033 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.