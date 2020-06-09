HUNTINGTON — Two men who helped bring large quantities of methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio, to the Charleston and Huntington areas have been sentenced to federal prison.
According to information from the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Aaron Del Thompson, 36, of Huntington, was sentenced to 46 months, and Brad Acy Holley, 40, of Charleston, was sentenced to 10 years and seven months. Both men previously entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Thompson admitted that between May and September of 2019 he conspired with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington area. Thompson repeatedly obtained the drug, which was transported from Akron to Huntington. Thompson relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the methamphetamine to him and he would in turn distribute the methamphetamine to various customers in Huntington. Thompson admitted that he knew some of his customers intended to redistribute the methamphetamine they were purchasing. Thompson also admitted that he was responsible for distributing up to 500 grams of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.
Holley admitted that between fall 2018 and September 2019, he conspired with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington and Charleston areas. Holley pooled money with another individual to obtain methamphetamine, which he and the other individual would then distribute. Holley also began obtaining methamphetamine himself which was transported from Akron and sold in multiple cities in West Virginia. Holley admitted that he was supplied methamphetamine on a regular basis and that he was aware some of the customers to whom he distributed methamphetamine intended to further distribute the drug across the district. As part of his plea, Holley admitted that he was responsible for distributing up to five kilograms of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.