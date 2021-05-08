HUNTINGTON — Graduates from 2020 and 2021 were honored Friday during a commencement ceremony for Mountwest Community and Technical College.
Patricia Bostic, Human Resources director at the Huntington Water Quality Board and a past graduate of Mountwest, served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. The student speaker was James Parsons, who graduated with high honors and an Associate of Arts degree in general studies and a concentration in media studies.
More than 1,200 graduates were recognized for earning their diplomas.