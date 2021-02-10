CHARLESTON — As the 85th West Virginia Legislature begins its 60-day regular session at noon Wednesday, only one thing is certain: It will be unpredictable.
It will be the first legislative session conducted in the midst of a pandemic.
At the time of the Great Influenza, the Legislature met in regular session only in odd-numbered years, and did not meet in 1918. According to legislative records, the 1919 regular session went on as scheduled, after the worst of that pandemic had passed, convening Jan. 8 of that year.
It also will be the first session in 91 years with the Legislature controlled by Republican supermajorities in both houses.
The last time Republicans had such influence in the Legislature, the state and the nation were plunged into the Great Depression, with West Virginians in 1930 voting Republicans out of office in what would be the start of 84 years of Democratic Party control of the Legislature.
Additionally, under Gov. Jim Justice, even the most stalwart of first-day-of-session traditions — the State of the State address — has a tinge of unpredictability, since Justice eschews prepared texts.
Past Justice State of the State addresses have included riffs on Frankenstein’s monster, 18-carat dog messes, rocket ship rides and even a video cameo by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.
Justice has given some clues to topics for his fifth State of the State address, set for 7 p.m., with expansion of broadband internet and expanded authority for the state Division of Tourism and Economic Development Office expected to be priorities for the 2021 session.
It is not known if Justice will address what might be one of the more controversial proposals for the legislative session, to phase out the state’s personal income tax. Justice has spoken in favor of the proposal, advocated by Senate leadership.
Concerns have been raised about how to make up for lost revenue, with income taxes being the largest single source of funding for the state’s general revenue budget, accounting for about $2.1 billion, or about 43%, of the $4.7 billion budget.
Leaders in the House and Senate are calling for an aggressive legislative agenda that includes tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks, expansion of charter schools legislation and changes to election laws.
Senate leadership has said it will promote 125 bills, while House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said House leadership plans to move several key bills in the first two weeks of the session, in case the session would have to be paused at some point for a COVID-19 outbreak at the Capitol.
Because of the pandemic, the Capitol will remain on a near-lockdown during the session, with members of the public admitted only to conduct official business or by invitation of legislators or other state officials.
Public and news media access to floor sessions and committee meetings will be strictly limited, with access primarily through streamed video and audio feeds.
Those restrictions have prompted a letter from 40 organizations calling on leadership to assure an open, transparent legislative process. That would include such measures as requiring members to maintain office hours, with public access virtually or by phone, and to allow public participation in committee meetings via teleconference or phone.
The regular session, delayed by one month as required by the West Virginia Constitution in years after gubernatorial elections, will conclude April 10.