CHARLESTON — In the waning hours of its 2022 session, the West Virginia Legislature finished work on a bill that lawmakers said is one more significant step toward ensuring West Virginians have reliable internet access.
With 14 minutes to spare during a grinding last day of this year’s session, the Legislature finished work on House Bill 4001, which establishes means for the state to map out certain infrastructure resources, set parameters on broadband providers’ use of federal money, and provides consumer protections for West Virginia broadband customers.
The goal of the bill is to better understand where broadband lines can be installed and prepare state government to receive and properly disburse federal money to support the Mountain State’s broadband infrastructure.
“Now, it’s trying to make sure we do this right as opposed to whether it happens it all,” said Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell. “This year is the first year we’ve had some of the first real accountability measures, and that follows the fact that there’s a whole lot of dollars now attached to it that previously just weren’t there.”
The bill will provide consumer protections that were diluted by the state Senate in the 2021 broadband bill.
Chief among those protections: broadband companies will be required to give customers at least a partial credit or refund for their monthly bills if their internet is out for more than 24 hours and it isn’t caused by a power outage or anything the customer did.
The almost-law also will require broadband companies to provide 30 days’ notice if they plan to change rates or levy new charges against customers, including the expiration of a promotion or special pricing customer has with the company.
It also will prohibit broadband companies from passing along the cost of taxes to customers, and broadband companies won’t be able to charge customers a fee for opting to have a paper bill instead of a digital bill.
If it becomes law, the bill also would make it so the companies cannot require customers to rent modems from them for service. It would allow for broadband customers to have the option to purchase modems from the company if they so choose.
Similar measures were in the 2021 broadband bill when it passed the House, but the Senate stripped most of the consumer protections toward the end of last year’s session, to Linville’s chagrin.
Linville said this year’s bill was a balance of promoting the expansion of broadband and providers in the state while protecting customer’s interest.
“Like with water or electric, they generally try to restore your service as quickly as possible because they make no money while you’re not using electricity or water,” Linville said. “That traditionally has not been true in (the broadband) arena because it’s a flat amount every month. … We’ve tried to strengthen that. We just want people to have better service.”
If it becomes law, the measure also will require utility pole owners and property owners that have rights of way related to utility use to send information about their properties to the state Department of Economic Development for the state to begin the work of establishing a map of the state’s broadband infrastructure routes.
The bill also establishes what it takes for a broadband service provider to become what’s known as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier, which requires them to meet certain federal requirements to receive federal money to expand and maintain broadband services in the state.
One more provision of the bill, which the Senate added during the last week of the session, establishes the Broadband Carrier Neutral and Open Access Infrastructure Development Fund.
The fund had been established in Senate Bill 494, sponsored by Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Cabell, and it exists to channel public money for broadband to the state Economic Development Office for office expenses as well as expanding existing fiber and cable networks.
“We all know that there’s been some difficulties in the past and that perhaps we didn’t get what we paid for,” Linville said. “We want to make sure that we learned from that … and that that works out.”
HB 4001 will advance to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.