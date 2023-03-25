The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies will present the 2023 Charlotte Schmidlapp Distinguished Lecture in Women’s Studies Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center.

Mikki Kendall, the New York Times best-selling author of “Hood Feminisms: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot” and the author of “Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists: A Graphic History of Women’s Fight for Their Rights,” will be the featured speaker. Her lecture, “Multimodal Feminisms of the Future,” is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and the Schmidlapp Family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you