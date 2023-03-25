HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies will present the 2023 Charlotte Schmidlapp Distinguished Lecture in Women’s Studies Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center.
Mikki Kendall, the New York Times best-selling author of “Hood Feminisms: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot” and the author of “Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists: A Graphic History of Women’s Fight for Their Rights,” will be the featured speaker. Her lecture, “Multimodal Feminisms of the Future,” is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and the Schmidlapp Family.
Kendall is an author, activist and cultural critic. Her work often focuses on media representation, events, food and the history of feminism. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
The event is free and open to the public and includes a reception.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.