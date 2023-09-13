The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Seven-year-old Jett Magoun, who plays in the Shawnee Soccer League, practices kicking the ball as West Virginia Soccer Association President Len Rogers announces during a press conference at Shawnee Sports Complex Wednesday that Barboursville and Kanawha County will be hosting the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

DUNBAR, W.Va. -- U.S. Youth Soccer has once again selected West Virginia as host for the Eastern Regional Championships. 

The event will run from June 26 to July 3, 2024, and games will be held at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar and Barboursville Soccer Complex.

