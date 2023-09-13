DUNBAR, W.Va. -- U.S. Youth Soccer has once again selected West Virginia as host for the Eastern Regional Championships.
The event will run from June 26 to July 3, 2024, and games will be held at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar and Barboursville Soccer Complex.
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango and West Virginia Soccer Association president Len Rogers made the announcement at a news conference in front of the fields at Shawnee on Wednesday.
Salango referred back to the May announcement in Barboursville of the 2024 Eastern Presidents Cup and its 125 participating teams coming to the same venues.
"Len and [West Virginia Soccer Association Executive Director] Dave [Laraba] have been working long, long hours to make this happen," Salango said. "Teams from Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia are all coming here for the Presidents Cup. But we can actually do better than that."
Rogers said the regional championships should bring in $25 million in economic impact, with 250 to 270 teams involved.
USYS last held its Eastern Regional in the Mountain State in 2022, along with the Eastern Presidents Cup. The Presidents Cup is also returning to Shawnee and Barboursville, running from June 14-18.
Shawnee opened in 2018, and one of the purposes of the facility was hosting USYS events. Shawnee had its bid approved for its first tournament before construction was complete.
"When we opened Shawnee Sports Complex in 2018, several of us would sit out here and make sure the construction was going on because we had already landed these tournaments to start in 2018," Salango said. "We didn't know if the fields were going to be ready. They really took a chance on us.
"What they found -- in addition to having the tournament here coupled with the wonderful things that are going on in Barboursville -- they get better representation, better hospitality and better service in West Virginia than any other state."
Between the Eastern Presidents Cup and the Eastern Regional Championships, officials are estimating about $35 million in potential economic impact between June 14 and July 3.
Salango gave credit to the West Virginia Soccer Association.
"The reason we're able to do this is because of the wonderful tournaments that the West Virginia Soccer Association has run in the past," Salango said. "They have built up credibility at the national level. When we put out a bid to host a tournament, we instantly have credibility because of their hard work."
Last year's tournament revealed some shortfalls that many states in Appalachia face with big events -- there weren't enough hotel rooms.
"One of the biggest problems we have is we do not have enough hotels in the Kanawha Valley," Salango said. "For this tournament, some of them will have to stay an hour or two hours away. We do have some new hotels coming into the county. That's a big help.
"The truth is, when you host a big tournament like this, people aren't going to be staying with 10 or 15 minutes of the facility. You're going to have to stay outside the area."
Also announced Wednesday was the future construction of an entrance facility at Shawnee. Salango credited a $4 million grant spearheaded by Sen. Joe Manchin.
"New office space, new tournament space," Salango said. "That's going to start pretty soon, and hopefully we'll be done in 14 to 16 months."
In the 2022 Eastern Regional, WVFC 2004 of Charleston had a strong showing on both sides. The boys made it to the semifinals before losing to South Shore FC (Long Island, New York) 3-0. The girls reached the final but fell to Liverpool FC International (Maryland) 1-0.
MYTH CONFIRMED: Former Adjutant General for the West Virginia National Guard Allen Tackett also spoke during the news conference.
A myth about one of his field-drying techniques during a 2009 tournament in "torrential rain" in Barboursville was confirmed Wednesday. Salango said Manchin, then the governor, gave the order and Tackett carried it out.
"They brought in helicopters to dry off the fields so the fields would be playable," Salango said. "Otherwise, the tournament would have been canceled. That's how much rain we had."