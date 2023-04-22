HUNTINGTON— Community members were able to help combat food insecurity by purchasing bowls made by Marshall University students and other local individuals during the 20th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event on Friday in Huntington.
About 900 bowls had been produced for the 20th annual Empty Bowls event on Friday at the Pullman Square gazebo, said Frederick Bartolovic, professor of art and ceramics area coordinator at Marshall University’s School of Art and Design.
During the event, a fundraiser for Facing Hunger Foodbank that began at 10 a.m., bowls of a variety of shapes, sizes and colors were sold for $20 each, with each bowl purchased at the event to provide 180 meals for those in need.
Bartolovic, who has been doing the event since 2011, said 90% of the bowls were made by Marshall students. Other bowls came from local potters and local schools, with students and a faculty member of the University of Rio Grande also having helped in the production of the bowls, according to Bartolovic.
Cokey Muth, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, has been living in Huntington for about 42 years. She said she has been coming to the Empty Bowls event for a long time and tries to come every year. A dear friend of hers brought her the first year, and she has tried to come ever since then. She bought herself one bowl at the event today. She has bought bowls to give as gifts and for herself in the past to support the cause of providing food to the hungry.
“I think it’s beautiful (the range of bowls), and they have every color you could possibly want. They have the blues, the purples, the greens, all shades of brown. A very wide selection. Very wide,” she said.
Community members had also been able to help produce bowls for the event on Friday by painting already-made bowls that had been donated by The Pottery Place, according to Jessica Stone, owner of The Pottery Place.
“The amount of community support that exists for this event has always amazed me and really inspired me, and also, in many ways, is the thing that kind of keeps me wanting to do it year after year after year because I think that when people come to this event, they take part in that thing that has become so much more rare nowadays, which is that sense of community, which is harder and harder to sort of grasp in our day and age of internet connectivity,” Bartolovic said. “So, I think that when people come to this event, they’re taking a strong part in the community and community arts events.”
More than $12,000 was raised at last year’s Empty Bowls event, Bartolovic said. That event resulted in almost 100,000 meals being provided, said Liv Watson, community relations officer for Facing Hunger Foodbank.
Facing Hunger Foodbank provides people in 12 West Virginia counties, four Kentucky counties and one Ohio county with shelf-stable foods, fresh produce and frozen meats, said Samantha Edwards, chief development officer at Facing Hunger Foodbank.
Edwards said Facing Hunger served about 200,000 people last year and that the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a reduction in SNAP benefits have resulted in a heightened need.
