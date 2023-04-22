The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON— Community members were able to help combat food insecurity by purchasing bowls made by Marshall University students and other local individuals during the 20th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event on Friday in Huntington.

About 900 bowls had been produced for the 20th annual Empty Bowls event on Friday at the Pullman Square gazebo, said Frederick Bartolovic, professor of art and ceramics area coordinator at Marshall University’s School of Art and Design.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you