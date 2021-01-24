HUNTINGTON — Twenty-three COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The patients’ ages ranged from 54 to 96.
The state has recorded 1,895 total deaths related to the virus.
There were also 555 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 115,307.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,062), Berkeley (8,525), Boone (1,371), Braxton (723), Brooke (1,847), Cabell (6,744), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,293), Gilmer (553), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,143), Hampshire (1,316), Hancock (2,393), Hardy (1,150), Harrison (4,233), Jackson (1,541), Jefferson (3,170), Kanawha (10,678), Lewis (785), Lincoln (1,095), Logan (2,231), Marion (3,137), Marshall (2,652), Mason (1,478), McDowell (1,186), Mercer (3,808), Mineral (2,410), Mingo (1,858), Monongalia (6,793), Monroe (850), Morgan (848), Nicholas (997), Ohio (3,224), Pendleton (523), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,341), Putnam (3,663), Raleigh (3,912), Randolph (2,095), Ritchie (528), Roane (443), Summers (646), Taylor (957), Tucker (433), Tyler (542), Upshur (1,417), Wayne (2,231), Webster (237), Wetzel (953), Wirt (309), Wood (6,326), Wyoming (1,492).
Cabell County reported 1,663 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 359.
In Kentucky, more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 35 virus-related deaths were reported Sunday as the statewide rate of positive COVID-19 cases stayed below 11% for a third straight day.
Virus cases in Kentucky have surpassed 346,000 since the pandemic began, while the statewide death toll reached at least 3,421, the state said.
The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was down again Sunday, at 10.24%.
More than 1,500 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 371 in intensive care.
In Boyd County, 16 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,029, with patients’ ages ranging from 10 to 73. There have been 51 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,767. The health department also added five virus-related deaths, for a total of 54.
Statewide, almost 4,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 864,322, and 31 deaths, for a total of 10,711.
Nearly 172,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 24,876,261, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 416,010 deaths related to the virus.