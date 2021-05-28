HUNTINGTON — Twenty-four seniors of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School graduated as the school’s Class of 2021 on Friday.
Friends and family filled the pews of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington to celebrate the graduation of the 24 students as they concluded their high school careers. The atmosphere at the church was excited and proud, with smiles and tears on the faces of parents and faculty alike.
The ceremony began at 6 p.m., with a call to silence being made with the chiming of a bell. A procession of school staff was followed by the graduates themselves, who organized into the two pews closest to the church altar.
The primary speakers during the event were Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, the pastor of St. Joseph, and Carol Templeton, the principal of St. Joseph Central. Awards were announced by Neal Warner, teacher of theology at St. Joseph Central. Acting as a guest speaker who performed an address to the class was Dr. Trish Lutz, a local resident who had several children attend and graduate from St. Joseph Central.
“It fills me with pride to see this many people here, to see that many faces,” said Borgmeyer. “We’re here to be grateful — first of all, to our God, for the gifts and talents he has poured into the hearts of each of these young men and women.”
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, graduating senior Margaret Ann Gibbs performed a reading of a passage from Philippians 4, “Rejoice in the Lord.”
Following the reading was the salutatorian’s address, given by salutatorian Mark Anthony Tabor.
“This graduation is a celebration of ups and downs,” said Tabor, “of the faculty and staff that have helped us reach the milestones in our lives, and the great times we have spent together as a class.”
Following Tabor’s speech was the valedictorian’s address, performed by valedictorian Anne Elizabeth Blatt.
“Think back to a situation in which you said something that you eventually regretted,” said Blatt. “For me, at least, when I think back to this, a simple solution immediately comes to my mind. Just choose quiet. Everything will fall into place.
“There is no need to waste your time and energy. Just be kind and move on.”
Awards and scholarships, both from within the school and across the community, were handed out to students preceding the presentation of diplomas. Templeton said the 24 students had received a collective amount of $5 million in scholarships.
The ceremony was concluded by the class standing together before the altar, with the song “Irish Blessings” performed by graduating senior Zoe Ilene Kelley.
“When you walk out that front door, you walk in the image of the holy trinity, and this Sunday at our church is Trinity Sunday,” said Borgmeyer. “The most profound blessing I could give you is to go once again in the name of our God, who we celebrate.”