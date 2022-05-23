HUNTINGTON — Spring street paving will begin soon.
The Huntington City Council approved the program during its Monday meeting. The list includes about $800,000 in paving programs.
The city paves roads in the fall and spring, a press release said. Council members take paving requests from residents and submit the list to the Public Works Department. The West Virginia Division of Highways review the requests on multiple factors, including traffic volume and road conditions.
The upcoming list has 26 projects across 4.07 miles. After the spring list is complete, the city will have paved 62 roadways, or 10.79 miles, for the current fiscal year. The total cost of paving for that time frame is about $2.1 million. The City of Huntington has paved 69.3 miles of roads totaling $17,749,006 since 2014.
For the 2023 city budget, which begins July 1, $2.6 million was approved for paving. The increase in the paving budget was to take steps toward a 10-year paving cycle for all city-maintained roadways.
Here are the paving projects that will be completed this spring:
City Council District 1
- Bradley Road from Handley Road to end of road
- Kentucky Street from Auburn Road to end of road
- Auburn Road from Jefferson Road to Burlington Road
- Jefferson Road from Magazine Avenue to West River Road
- Lucian Street from Hughes Street to Chase Street
City Council District 2
- 22nd Street West from Adams Avenue to dead end
- 6th Street West from Washington Avenue to Virginia Avenue
- 17th Street West from Monroe Avenue to Jackson Avenue
City Council District 3
- 3 1/2 Alley from 14th Street to 15th Street
- 12th Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue
City Council District 4
- Oak Lane from North Altamont Road to dead end
- Sunset Drive from North Altamont Road to dead end
- South Edgemont Road from Memorial Park Drive to 141 Edgemont
- Hawthorne Way from South Boulevard (east entrance) to 605 Hawthorne
City Council District 5
- Euclid Place from 10th Avenue to Charleston Avenue
- Lincoln Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Street
City Council District 6
- Norway Avenue from Olive Street to Rugby Road (project extends into District 7)
- 800 block alley from 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue
- Bethel Road from Norway Avenue to dead end
City Council District 7
- Wilson Street from 28th Street to 2812 Wilson
- Washington Boulevard from Avondale Road to Olive Street
City Council District 8
- 30th Street from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue
City Council District 9
- Riverside Drive from floodwall entrance to Elm Street
- 35th Street from 3rd Avenue to floodwall
Projects submitted by At-Large City Council members
- Saltwell Road from Washington Boulevard to Sumner Avenue
- 8th Street West from Washington Avenue to Adams Avenue