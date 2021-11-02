CHARLESTON — Twenty-six county school systems are requesting nearly $166 million from the West Virginia School Building Authority for school construction, consolidation and renovation projects.
The Authority’s board members will vote in December on which projects to fund with the limited dollars the state Legislature provides the state agency annually.
Authority Executive Director David Roach said he expects the board will have about $80 million to $90 million to dole out in December. He tried to say that quietly during a break in Monday’s meeting on the proposals, but when it was clear an HD Media reporter heard him he said “that’s an estimate.”
The proposed projects include:
renovations to Kanawha County’s Cedar Grove Elementary that would include closing Cedar Grove Middle,
a new Meadows Elementary in Cabell County,
a new Midland Trail Elementary in Fayette County,
renovating Buffalo Middle into a prekindergarten-8th grade school to close Buffalo Elementary in Wayne County,
a new Duval prekindergarten-8th grade school in Lincoln County,
a new school to consolidate McDowell County’s Fall River, Kimball and Welch elementaries,
new Harrisville and Creed Collins elementaries in Ritchie County,
a new Buckhannon-Upshur High in Upshur County,
and multiple others elsewhere, including for roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacements.
Cabell schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the new Meadows Elementary would be built about 2 miles away from the current Meadows building. Cabell is requesting $10 million from the Authority, and offering to pitch in $7 million itself.
The property to be built on is 47 acres, 15 of which will be used to construct the school building, parking lot and other facilities. It is located two-tenths of a mile from W.Va. 10 on Warehouse Road, which is near Huntington High School.
Wayne and McDowell’s requested consolidation projects are a return from the last funding cycle.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.