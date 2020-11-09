CHARLESTON — More than two dozen deaths that had occurred since the beginning of the pandemic but had not been counted were added to West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said 23 of the newly discovered deaths were confirmed to be COVID-19 related, while four were marked as probable virus deaths. The deaths were not initially included in the state tally because the facilities in which they occurred — all hospitals or care facilities — did not file the correct paperwork to the correct offices, Amjad said.
“It was a shock to us, as well, that those were not in our system,” Amjad said.
When COVID-19 deaths occur, care providers are required to fill out a COVID-19 death report and send it to their county health department. The county then reports the deaths to the state’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services, and they are added to state totals.
In the case of the missing deaths, Amjad said, care providers sent the victims’ paperwork directly to the Vital Registration Office — the Department of Health and Human Resources office in charge of death certificates — where it sat until being flagged by someone in the office over the weekend.
“I can only imagine that’s due to lack of staff or other issues,” Amjad said.
When asked Monday if this could happen again, or if an audit is needed to verify the state’s COVID-19 data, Amjad said, “I hope not.”
Health officials, she said, are exploring ways to ensure this won’t happen again, but nothing official has changed. Amjad urged doctors and health departments to make sure they are reporting potential COVID-19 deaths correctly.
The latest daily numbers from the DHHR, which are typically released at 10 a.m. each day, were delayed until 5:30 p.m. Monday because of “multiple vendor errors,” according to a news release. Both the daily (4.01%) and cumulative (3.06%) positivity rates continued to show the virus has not slowed its spread.
Justice did not outline plans to begin any sort of state-led mitigation efforts, which could include lowering occupancy limits in buildings, reducing gathering sizes for social events or implementing limited business shutdowns. Instead, he urged West Virginians to get tested for the virus.
“I’m telling you, West Virginia, you’ve got to get tested. You’ve got to,” Justice said. “If we give you 12 hours notice that we’re going to be at whatever site it may be, and it’s relatively close to you — if you’ve got that much notice and you’ve known for days that it looks like your [county] is in the orange. I don’t know how we can make it any more easy for people.”
Health officials in Ohio said Monday they didn’t think a stay-at-home order as implemented at the start of the pandemic would make much impact. Leaders from Ohio’s healthcare zones had a press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine to address a surge of cases in the community that are impacting hospital staffing.
“When I go out to Walmart or Home Depot — not to use name brands — I see people wearing masks, and that’s really good,” said Dr. Andy Thomas, chief medical officer at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. “What I’m hearing from my public health colleagues and physicians around the state, a lot of the spread of this is happening in people’s homes, in basements, at people’s parties and in their backyards, at large weddings and, unfortunately, funerals. We’ve all heard those anecdotal stories. So a I think a stay-at-home that would close all businesses or manufacturing doesn’t make much sense this time around because it’s really what’s happening in your personal life.”
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at Ohio Health, said it is not hospital capacity but lack of staffing that could overwhelm the system. The staffing issue is caused by both staff members contracting the virus and also because as capacity for COVID-19 is increased, staff are pulled from other departments. That would mean canceling other procedures.
“If we don’t control the spread, we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care,” Vanderhoff said. “This kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”
The health officials urged Ohioans to take a step back, rethink Thanksgiving and other gatherings, and to continue to follow pandemic safety measures. Vanderhoff said Monday’s briefing was the first step in the state’s response to the surge.
There were 4,706 new positive cases reported statewide Monday, and seven new deaths. There are 2,533 people hospitalized.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 32 new positive cases. There are 361 active cases in the county.
Kentucky officials reported contact tracers are starting to get overwhelmed. Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner, said Thanksgiving is a “recipe for disaster.”
“I fear we are about to do things that will supercharge this pandemic and make it go supernuclear,” he said. “But we have the ability to control it, if we follow the appropriate measures.”
There were 1,745 positive cases reported statewide and 11 new deaths. There are 1,134 hospitalized.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the 25th COVID-19 related death — a 65-year-old female. Eight new positive cases were reported; patients’ ages ranged from 17-75. There are 341 active cases in the county.