BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Friday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.

Brian Flint, 28, was incarcerated at 3:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen vehicles. Bond was not set.

Dustin Levi Sanford, 32, was incarcerated at 3:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was denied.

Raymond Lee Ray, 43, was incarcerated at 5:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.

Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

