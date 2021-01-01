BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Friday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Brian Flint, 28, was incarcerated at 3:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen vehicles. Bond was not set.
Dustin Levi Sanford, 32, was incarcerated at 3:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was denied.
Raymond Lee Ray, 43, was incarcerated at 5:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.