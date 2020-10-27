HUNTINGTON — Three Cabell County residents were among eight new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Tuesday.
An 89-year-old man, 79-year-old woman and 83-year-old woman from Cabell County joined a 79-year-old man from Upshur County, 57-year-old man from Kanawha County, 83-year-old man from Fayette County, 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County and 54-year-old man from Raleigh County to bring the state’s total COVID-19-related fatalities to 432.
The deaths were reported on the same day that three deaths were announced as part of outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the county. According to the state’s dashboard, as of Tuesday, Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center had 87 patients and 38 staff positive for the virus, with three deaths. St. Mary’s Medical Center’s long-term care facility has two patients and nine staff positive, while Cabell Health Care Center has two staff positive and Heritage Center has one staff positive.
Cabell County has recorded a total of 24 virus-related deaths.
Also in Cabell County on Tuesday, two individuals at Southside Elementary School and two individuals at Huntington High School were asked to quarantine after a member of the county transportation department tested positive for the virus.
There were 483 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, for a total of 22,706.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580) and Wyoming (256).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 411 active cases Tuesday. In Wayne County, the health department reported 91 active cases.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would soon begin meeting with county leaders about how to combat the spread of the virus. The issue, he said, is community spread, and he wants health officials to inventory where they are in their virus response.
Hospitalizations for the virus are at an all-time high in the state, and 82 out of 88 counties — including Lawrence County — have high incidence rates. People living in counties with high incidence rates should reconsider having any gatherings, cancel Halloween events, wear a mask in and outdoors, and stay home if they are unwell.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 18 new positive cases, with patients’ ages ranging from 20 to 77. There are 175 active cases out of a total 1,063.
Statewide, there were 202,740 total cases as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with 5,239 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the 23rd and 24th deaths in the county: a 91-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man. Eleven new positive cases were reported: a 52-year-old woman, who is hospitalized, and a 46-year-old man, 57-year-old man, 9-year-old girl, 38-year-old woman, 40-year-old woman, 59-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, 89-year-old man, 41-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
There are 179 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,786 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 99,637, and 18 new deaths, for a total of 1,436.
More than 63,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 8,680,611, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 225,084 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.