HUNTINGTON — Three road projects in Cabell County are among dozens of projects that will go to bid Tuesday, May 19.
Replacing the 5th Street Road bridge is one of the projects. Some work has already been done to replace the bridge.
Built in 1921, the 5th Street Bridge spans Fourpole Creek from the Southside to 5th Street and Interstate 64. Approximately 11,200 vehicles use the bridge every day, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
It’s part of a $3.7 million project announced by the DOT in May 2017 to replace the 5th Street Bridge and 8th Street Bridge.
Other projects going to bid include correcting a slide with a piling wall on Wildcat Road and painting and cleaning the 8th Street overpass along County Road 37, or Skyview Drive.
Striping contracts will also be bid districtwide for District 2, which includes Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.
In total, 32 miles of statewide road repairs will go out to bid.