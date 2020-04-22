HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine incidents in a report ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the records were not made available, these are the only details known:

Harassing/threatening phone calls, April 10, 700 block of West 22nd Street.

Destruction of property, noon Saturday, 2500 block of Adams Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 11:05 a.m. Feb. 2, 2600 block of 6th Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 8:32 a.m. Feb. 8, 2600 block of 6th Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of North Walnut Street.

Fraudulent schemes, April 2019, 2600 block of 6th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling, destruction of property, midnight March 3, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.

Stolen auto, 8 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.

First-degree robbery, 12:23 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 28th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Ray Dwayne Collins, 63, was incarcerated at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $20,000.

Wyatt Allen Thompson, 24, was incarcerated at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was $120,000.

