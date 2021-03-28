HUNTINGTON — Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old female from Putnam County and a 71-yea-old female from Logan County.
There have been 2,634 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 297 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 140,613.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,568), Boone (1,734), Braxton (833), Brooke (2,060), Cabell (8,359), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,953), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,485), Hampshire (1,604), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,381), Harrison (5,115), Jackson (1,764), Jefferson (3,963), Kanawha (12,944), Lewis (1,093), Lincoln (1,351), Logan (2,930), Marion (3,896), Marshall (3,167), Mason (1,859), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,372), Mineral (2,632), Mingo (2,292), Monongalia (8,612), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,004), Nicholas (1,369), Ohio (3,813), Pendleton (659), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,701), Putnam (4,506), Raleigh (5,411), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (520), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,770), Wayne (2,737), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,158), Wirt (368), Wood (7,422), Wyoming (1,814).
DHHR also reported that 487,425 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 308,348 are fully vaccinated. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 1,011,622 cases have been reported and 18,530 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 424,666 cases and 6,023 deaths.
More than 62,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 30,038,363, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 546,144 deaths related to the virus.