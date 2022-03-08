HUNTINGTON — Three City of Huntington firefighters have completed a national program.
Firefighters Patrick Aaron Childers, Garrett M. Scheibelhood and Brennan Keith Simpkins completed the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program, the city said. The West Virginia Professional Firefighters Certification Board of Apprenticeship and Training notified the Huntington Fire Department.
The three firefighters are now eligible to be certified as journeymen and have met requirements for the National Fire Protection Association 1001 standard.
The program includes 3,000 hours of formal instruction and 3,000 hours of supervised, on-the-job training.
“I extend my thanks and congratulations to these firefighters for their hard work on this accomplishment,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a press release. “This important step is a laudable feat and a requirement for advancement in the department.”
