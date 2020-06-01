BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Travis Dylan Clark, 31, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Clark with possession with intent to deliver and child neglect. Bond was set at $100,000.
Ashley Danielle Scott, 33, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Scott with possession with intent to deliver and child neglect. Bond was set at $100,000.
Justin Pete Short, 37, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Short with failure to register as a sex offender. No bond was set.