BARBOURSVILLE — Three men were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Anthony Allen Carmack, 38, was jailed at 6 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carmack with breaking and entering, breaking and entering auto, fleeing and obstruction. He was also arrested on three warrants out of Cabell County.
Aunthony Lavar Harris Jr., 24, was jailed at 5 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harris Jr. with felony receiving and transferring stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Zachary T. Tierney, 26, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Tierney with being a fugitive from justice and possession with intent to distribute.
