BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Heather Lynn Bledsoe, 32, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Bledsoe with conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny. She had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
James Tyler Miller, 27, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Miller with conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
Derek Henry Holland, 39, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Holland with breaking and entering other than a dwelling and destruction of property. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.