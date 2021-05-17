The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Heather Lynn Bledsoe, 32, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Bledsoe with conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny. She had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

James Tyler Miller, 27, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Miller with conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Derek Henry Holland, 39, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Holland with breaking and entering other than a dwelling and destruction of property. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

