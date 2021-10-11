BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Joanna Sue McCann, 35, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged McCann with burglary, first degree robbery with weapons, conspiracy to commit a felony and destruction of property.
Desirea Turner, 19, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Turner with transfer and receiving stolen property, malicious assault, hit and run with injury, possession of a controlled substance and no proof of insurance.
McCann and Turner had not been arraigned as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Maurice Minter, 35, was jailed at 4 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Minter with being a fugitive from justice. No bond will be set.
