HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee has submitted three names to potentially fill a vacant seat on the Cabell County Commission.
The committee submitted Caleb Gibson, Vicki Dunn-Marshall and Kim Cooper as choices to serve as an interim county commissioner, said chairwoman T-Anne See. The executive committee voted on the candidates and submitted the names to the County Commission last week.
Now, County Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya must choose from the three, one of whom will serve until a special election is held later this year.
They will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse. The agenda for their meeting includes discussion and possible action on a selection.
The seat became vacant after the death of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill earlier this year. She had served on the Cabell County Commission since 2003. Cartmill was also the first woman elected as mayor of Barboursville.
Gibson and Cooper both filed for the special election, and are among four Republicans on the ballot for the May 10 primary. The general election is Nov. 8. Dunn-Marshall did not file.
While the three nominations were the top three vote-getters, See said she submitted the names in a random order to the commission. Out of several applicants, six lived in the same magisterial district as Cartmill, See said.
As the senior-ranking commissioner, Morgan will strike a name first. Sobonya will strike a name second. The remaining name will be the interim commissioner.
The commission previously took applications to make a possible appointment, but Morgan and Sobonya could not agree on a pick.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
