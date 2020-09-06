HUNTINGTON — Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia Sunday, bringing the total to 246.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Logan County and a 68-year-old male from Monroe County.
There were 123 new positive cases reported Sunday with 2,610 active cases statewide.
West Virginia had the highest reproductive rate of the virus in the nation this weekend. The r-value was 1.32 on Sunday.
Hospitalization also remains high, with 149 hospitalized, 51 in the ICU and 22 on ventilators, as of Saturday. Health officials said last week hospital capacity is not a concern.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new positive cases: two females between the ages of 35-55. There are 94 active cases out of a total 506.
Statewide, 2,114 new positive cases were reported and 11 deaths, for a total of 4,259.
In Kentucky, 313 new positive cases were reported and three deaths, for a total of 996.