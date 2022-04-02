HUNTINGTON — Three people are seeking a term on the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board.
The candidates are running in Cabell County’s 2nd Magisterial District. They are Billy Chaffin, Noel Jordan and Don McCroskey.
The election will be determined in the primary election as park board elections recently became nonpartisan.
Chaffin, of Martha, is a retired employee of a nickel alloy plant, which is now Special Metals.
“My main reason was I just want to be involved in … public service,” he said.
He said getting funding, promotion and adapting to newer times are among the biggest issues for the park board. If elected, Chaffin said he plans to explore different ways to use park grounds, such as solar power or introducing wireless internet at sites to draw people to explore the outdoors.
Jordan, of Milton, said he filed for election because of a population shift to the eastern end of Cabell County. He wants to represent that population on the board so it may have a direct voice in facilities in that area. He said one of the biggest issues he sees for the position is decentralizing activities.
“I would like to see more (activities) come to our end of the district here. I think we deserve it,” he said.
He is a communicator with Infocision.
McCroskey, of Ona, has been a commissioner of the park board for 26 years. He retired from working at the nickel alloy plant, now known as Special Metals.
“I think it’s a very beneficial system for the area, and the work that’s done by the commissioners is very important to keep for health reasons and for the betterment of the constituents in the area,” he said.
Some of the challenges he sees for the park board include increases in maintenance prices and improving facilities, such as establishing a chapel in Spring Hill Cemetery and adding restrooms to parks. He said the board needs to secure grants and continue partnerships with civic groups, businesses and volunteers.
The primary election in West Virginia takes place Tuesday, May 10.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
