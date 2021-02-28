HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed three deaths Sunday attributed to COVID-19, including a 31-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Statewide, there have been 2,300 virus-related deaths.
There were 275 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Sunday, for a total of 131,855.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,221), Berkeley (9,683), Boone (1,579), Braxton (774), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,800), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,661), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,068), Greenbrier (2,429), Hampshire (1,530), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,835), Jackson (1,668), Jefferson (3,624), Kanawha (12,094), Lewis (1,036), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,699), Marion (3,669), Marshall (3,008), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,220), Mineral (2,583), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (8,025), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,636), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,536), Putnam (4,213), Raleigh (4,696), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,683), Wayne (2,616), Webster (321), Wetzel (1,086), Wirt (359), Wood (7,047), Wyoming (1,741).
Cabell County reported 520 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 138.
DHHR also reported that 197,431 people in West Virginia have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 298,097 have received the first dose. Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 967,422 cases have been reported and 17,297 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 404,622 cases and 4,637 deaths. In Boyd County, Kentucky, there were five new positive cases for a total of 4,548. The patients’ ages ranged from 21 to 54.
More than 69,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 28,355,420, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 510,777 deaths related to the virus.