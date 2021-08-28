IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned 35 felony indictments Wednesday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. There were no sealed drug indictments.
Christopher L. Larew, 37, of Taylor, West Virginia, was indicted on charges including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and felonious assault.
Brian Roseberry, 32, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault.
Christopher A. Matthews, 40, of the 600 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Peter J. Robinson, 24, of Owenton, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of meth, aggravated trafficking in meth and possession of criminal tools (scales). The indictment also seeks to confiscate $1,036 Robinson had in his possession when he was arrested in July.
Joshua Clay Klaiber, 40, of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of endangering children. A co-defendant, Serina D. Klaiber, 37, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a similar charge.
Kristen M. Corbin, 31, of Private Drive 748, Pedro, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth, possession of a substance containing fentanyl, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Comfort Goody, 24, of Township Road 297, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a compound containing fentanyl and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Jerry L. Mays, 53, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on charges of failure to appear, possession and trafficking in a compound containing 2.8 grams of fentanyl and aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Leslie A. Gore, 39, of Private Drive 6608, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Steve A. Littlejohn, 43, of the 1400 block of Front Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of 3.56 grams of meth.
Thomas J. Lawson, 48, of Keavy, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of 7 grams of meth and receiving stolen property.
Todd M. Gayheart, 36, of Langsville, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.