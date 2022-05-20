HUNTINGTON — Ten graduating high school students across four states have been selected for the 36th class of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University.
The students joining the Society of Yeager Scholars — the top academic scholarship program at Marshall University — represent a group of academically talented and driven young leaders. They average an ACT score of 31 and SAT of 1400, as well as a 4.4 grade point average. The students were selected in February.
The “Don and Doris Ferguson Class of 2026” members are:
- Asha Bora, of Hurricane, West Virginia, who currently serves as the Hurricane High School student body president, vice president of Mu Alpha Theta and National Art Honor Society, and parliamentarian of the National Honor Society, as well as team captain of the girls cross country and track teams. She is also a member of the Youth Leadership Association, Leo Club, National English Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. In her free time, she says she enjoys reading, spending time with her dog, Zuzu, and volunteering at local events. At Marshall, she plans on majoring in biology with a minor in statistics and has signed to run for the Marshall University cross country and track teams.
- Isaac Campbell, of Ashland, who serves as captain of the golf team, a student council representative, a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Samsung Solve for Tomorrow team at Paul G. Blazer High School. In his free time, he says he enjoys volunteering with various organizations, playing golf, and spending time with friends and family. At Marshall, he is interested in studying biology and political science.
- Erik Cochrane, of Man, West Virginia, who will graduate as valedictorian this spring from Man High School, where he serves as the president of his class and is a member of various extracurricular clubs, such as BETA Club, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Student Council. He is active in his church, Claypool United Methodist Church, where he plays the piano, sings in the choir and other singing groups, and serves on administrative committees. In his spare time, he says he enjoys playing various musical instruments, studying and spending time with his friends. At Marshall, he is interested in studying biochemistry, psychology and accounting.
- Kyleigh Hoey, of Huntington, who is graduating from Huntington High School, where she is ranked fifth in the senior class. She has been a part of many programs in and outside of her high school, such as the honors program, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, 4-H Teen Leaders, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Honorary, Science Honorary and Art Honorary. She has also been invited to do research at Greenbank Observatory. She completed her senior capstone project, 300 Lives, this past April. She and her partner organized a Save a Life Day with a goal of distributing 300 doses of Narcan, the overdose reversal drug, in one weekend. Outside of school her interests include art, hiking, camping and cooking. In the fall, she will major in biology.
- Tyler Marcum, of Ona, who will graduate first in his class from Cabell Midland High School this spring. He plans to major in biomechanics with an emphasis in pre-med. He is one of nine students in West Virginia this year to be named as a semifinalist for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars program. He is also an avid scuba diver and has helped to restore coral reefs along the Florida Keys through his work with the Coral Reef Restoration Foundation.
- Ryann Province, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, who serves as president of thespian troupe No. 264 and captain of the Parkersburg High School debate team, of which she is a varsity member. On her days off from theater rehearsals and debate tournaments, she is likely writing her next album or story. She is interested in studying film and creative writing at Marshall.
- Will Raines, of St. Albans, West Virginia, who will graduate as valedictorian this spring from St. Albans High School, where he serves as student body president, president of the Keystone Chapter of the National Honor Society and president of the Interact Club. He was also captain on the soccer, swim and lacrosse teams. In his spare time, he says he enjoys the outdoors, playing sports, video games and weightlifting. Will has spent two summers working full time as an environmental technician for an environmental consulting firm. Due to work experience and learned interests, at Marshall he plans to study civil engineering, business and political science. He will be a fourth-generation Marshall student.
- Alexus Steele, of Proctorville, Ohio, who will graduate this spring from Fairland High School, where she serves as the president and founder of Junior State of America, president of the Math Club and prom committee, vice president of the environmental club, and a member of several other clubs such as the Beta Club and Spanish Club. Alexus also serves as captain of the cheer, track and soccer teams, and is a member of the powerlifting and futsal teams. In her spare time, she models at Barbie’s Formals in Milton, tumbles at Tumble World and volunteers within her community. At Marshall, Alexus is interested in studying political science, constitutional law and forensics.
- Bella Thompson, of Statesville, North Carolina, who graduated from South Iredell High School in Statesville, North Carolina, a semester early to play volleyball at Marshall. She was in National Honor Society, Beta Club and the National English Honor Society. She was a captain of the Carolina Union Volleyball Club national level premier team for three years and served on the club’s leadership council, spearheading the community service initiative. In her spare time, she likes to read, paddleboard and spend time with her dog, Earl. At Marshall, she plans to pursue a degree in cybersecurity and forensics.
- Connor Waller, of Ironton, who will graduate this spring from St. Joseph Central High School in Ironton, where he serves as the two-year student body president, president of the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society, vice president of the National Honor Society, student director of the mathematics tutoring department and captain of the varsity quiz bowl team, as well as a member of the golf team and mock trial team. He has participated in the Lawrence County, Ohio, Civic Scholars Fellowship Program for two years, which has allowed him to become a leader in the community. He worked this year to have a week dedicated to a local World War II Prisoner of War who had passed away and to organize a countywide project to collect letters and cards for first responders and military personnel. He also worked with the American Red Cross to organize two blood drives at his school, which resulted in the collection of nearly 70 units of blood. In his spare time, he enjoys reading books in the subjects of politics and history, walking his dog and volunteering with various organizations. At Marshall, he is interested in studying political science.
Brian Hoey, interim dean of the Honors College, said the incoming class illustrates the mission of inclusive excellence as a college.
“Their varied accomplishments in multiple domains — from academics to significant contributions to the welfare of communities of which they are a part — are impressive before they even begin the program as scholars in the Honors College this fall,” he said.
The 36th class is named for Don and Doris Ferguson, Huntington natives, Marshall alumni and longtime supporters of the society and university.
Don Ferguson is a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University, where he earned an undergraduate degree and a Master of Business Administration. Among other accomplishments, he served on the board of the society for nine years. He also served on the board of the Marshall Alumni Association.
Doris Ferguson, a Huntington East High School graduate, was a member of Sigma Kappa while she worked to receive her undergraduate degree at Marshall. She died in 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina, where Don Ferguson continues to reside.