HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will hear a resolution that will authorize spending a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to give city employees premium pay for essential work during the coronavirus.
Mayor Steve Williams discussed the idea at a previous meeting of the council’s Administration and Finance Committee. The pay would be $3,000 per employee, he said. In addition to city employees, funds would be given to the Huntington Water Quality Board, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, Community Block Development Grant and the Huntington Municipal Parking Board for similar payments to employees. Part-time employees would get $1,500 in premium pay.
Throughout the pandemic, the city stayed open during regular business hours, Williams said. He added that some employees have worked from home or in skeleton crews in the office. Other workers, such as police officers, firefighters, Public Works employees and Finance Department employees, worked face-to-face with the public.
“They were at risk and then when they went home, their families were at risk,” Williams said.
The city of Huntington received roughly $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. At the last City Council meeting, Williams outlined ideas the city was considering for the funds, which included repaying and recouping the city’s revenue loss from the pandemic, allotting each council member $100,000 to use on priority projects within their district and construction of a senior well-being center in the West End.
The mayor has also said that some rescue funds could be used for clearing the former Flint Group Pigments property, which Marshall University purchased to be the site of a future baseball stadium, and the creation of a black box theater at the West Edge Factory, pending approval of the City Council. Earlier this year, council members approved the use of $132,000 in rescue funds for a broadband consultant.
“In essence, everything that we are seeking to do in the Rescue Plan is based upon the principle of economic development,” Williams said.
The Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at City Hall. A work session will begin at 7:15 p.m. before the meeting.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
