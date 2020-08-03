BARBOURSVILLE — Four people in the region were arrested on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Patrick Darnell Byrd, 22, was incarcerated at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Hannah Michelle Schuller, 18, was incarcerated at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with person prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.
Timothy Lew Watson, 59, was incarcerated at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.
David Allen Woodyard III, 27, was incarcerated at 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.