BARBOURSVILLE — Four people in the region were arrested on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Patrick Darnell Byrd, 22, was incarcerated at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Hannah Michelle Schuller, 18, was incarcerated at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with person prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.

Timothy Lew Watson, 59, was incarcerated at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.

David Allen Woodyard III, 27, was incarcerated at 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.

