HUNTINGTON — Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Barbour County and a 59-year-old female from Marion County.
There have been 2,761 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 238 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 158,468.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,452), Berkeley (12,461), Boone (2,063), Braxton (943), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,727), Calhoun (358), Clay (516), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,457), Gilmer (866), Grant (1,282), Greenbrier (2,826), Hampshire (1,862), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,533), Harrison (5,776), Jackson (2,138), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,034), Lewis (1,221), Lincoln (1,490), Logan (3,159), Marion (4,478), Marshall (3,484), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,901), Mineral (2,872), Mingo (2,603), Monongalia (9,230), Monroe (1,146), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,739), Ohio (4,227), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (906), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,899), Putnam (5,188), Raleigh (6,830), Randolph (2,641), Ritchie (713), Roane (634), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (530), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,125), Webster (498), Wetzel (1,358), Wirt (428), Wood (7,812), Wyoming (2,007).
DHHR also reported that 828,482 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 691,758 are fully vaccinated.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 1,090,276 cases have been reported and 19,528 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 452,250 cases and 6,648 deaths. Ohio reported a 42.6% vaccination rate, while Kentucky reported a 43% vaccination rate.
More than 37,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 32,722,464, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 582,263 deaths related to the virus.