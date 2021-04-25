HUNTINGTON — Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 63-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 43-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old female from Raleigh County and a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County.
There have been 2,821 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 314 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 151,382.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,368), Berkeley (11,877), Boone (1,928), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,138), Cabell (8,677), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,328), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,691), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,732), Hardy (1,461), Harrison (5,506), Jackson (1,951), Jefferson (4,445), Kanawha (14,390), Lewis (1,146), Lincoln (1,421), Logan (2,994), Marion (4,244), Marshall (3,322), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,525), Mercer (4,625), Mineral (2,797), Mingo (2,457), Monongalia (9,027), Monroe (1,094), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,547), Ohio (4,097), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,832), Putnam (4,896), Raleigh (6,390), Randolph (2,508), Ritchie (673), Roane (591), Summers (774), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,833), Wayne (2,851), Webster (459), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (384), Wood (7,626), Wyoming (1,949).
DHHR also reported that 699,338 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 557,644 are fully vaccinated.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 1,063,433 cases have been reported and 19,118 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 440,631 cases and 6,436 deaths.
More than 62,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 31,795,248, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 568,237 deaths related to the virus.