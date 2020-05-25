Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — At least four people were jailed on felony charges Sunday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records.

Jaden Laynette Bush, 21, was incarcerated at 5:15 a.m. Sunday by authorities in Mason County. Bush was charged with DUI with a minor in the vehicle and child abuse with risk of injury. Bond was set at $25,000..

Johnny Michael Casey, 35, was incarcerated at 12:05 a.m. Sunday by authorities in Wayne County. Casey was charged with possession with intent to distribute (marijuana), felony possession of a firearm and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $55,000.

Jackson Lee Chaney, 43, was incarcerated at 1:25 a.m. Sunday by authorities in Lincoln County. Chaney was charged with malicious assault, attempted arson, domestic battery, domestic assault and a family court capias. No bond had been set as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Zachary Donavan Keaton, 30, was incarcerated at 1:30 p.m. Sunday by authorities in Cabell County. Keaton was charged with destruction of property and battery on a government representative. Bond was set at $26,000.

