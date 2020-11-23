BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Thomas Edgar Farris, 56, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Farris with unlawful assault. Bond was set at $10,000.
Brandon Allen McComas, 23, was jailed at 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McComas with a home confinement violation. No bond was set.
Chad Wayne Somerville, 41, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Somerville with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000. He was also charged with a capias out of circuit court. No bond was set for that charge.
Harley Cheyenne Thompson, 24, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Thompson with unarmed robbery and petit larceny. Bond was set at $27,500.