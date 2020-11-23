Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Four people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.

Thomas Edgar Farris, 56, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Farris with unlawful assault. Bond was set at $10,000.

Brandon Allen McComas, 23, was jailed at 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McComas with a home confinement violation. No bond was set.

Chad Wayne Somerville, 41, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Somerville with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000. He was also charged with a capias out of circuit court. No bond was set for that charge.

Harley Cheyenne Thompson, 24, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Thompson with unarmed robbery and petit larceny. Bond was set at $27,500.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.