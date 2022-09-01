HUNTINGTON — While gasoline prices and inflation affected some travelers’ behaviors this summer, officials are still expecting about 400,000 vehicles to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend.
“Labor Day weekend typically isn’t as big a weekend for summer travel as July 4 weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, in a news release.
The Parkways Authority defines the four-day weekend as being between Friday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 5. Friday and Monday are expected to be the busiest travel days, Miller added.
“We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our tolling operations with collectors and traffic flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units and State Police Troop 7,” Miller said. “Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening, whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continue into the early evening.”
Labor Day typically marks the end of summer road trips and vacations. However, many people will continue to travel during the fall months, according to new research from AAA.
An online survey conducted by AAA across the United States in early August found that about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel, the vast majority, about 82%, will go by automobile.
The good news is the average price for gasoline across West Virginia is 9 cents lower this week at $3.68 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price in Huntington was even lower at $3.59 per gallon.
The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.85, AAA’s report showed.
For those flying, the Transportation Security Administration offers 10 tips for getting through security stress-free this Labor Day weekend.
Tips include arriving to the airport early, checking what’s in your luggage and using pre-screening services. All the tips can be found online at tsa.gov.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
