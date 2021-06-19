The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Five areas are on this week’s street sweeping schedule.

The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America are continuing to sweep streets. New signage has been implemented for more advanced notice. On Fridays, large, yellow signs are placed along street sweeping routes for the following week.

The day before street sweeping occurs in a particular area, the large, yellow signs are replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs. During street sweeping, vehicles should not be on the roadways from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The schedule is:

  • Monday, June 21: Walnut Hills, Forest Hills.
  • Tuesday, June 22: Walnut Hills, Forest Hills.
  • Wednesday, June 23: Southeast Hills, Chancellor Hills.
  • Thursday, June 24: Southeast Hills, Chancellor Hills.
  • Friday, June 25: Fairfield West.

