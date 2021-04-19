HUNTINGTON — Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 63-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Harrison County, a 63-year-old female from Berkeley County and an 88-year-old male from Mineral County.
There have been 2,785 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 370 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 148,887.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,601), Boone (1,881), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,121), Cabell (8,610), Calhoun (271), Clay (454), Doddridge (548), Fayette (3,260), Gilmer (735), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,615), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,713), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,405), Jackson (1,912), Jefferson (4,345), Kanawha (14,083), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,003), Marion (4,151), Marshall (3,274), Mason (1,935), McDowell (1,484), Mercer (4,565), Mineral (2,765), Mingo (2,421), Monongalia (8,949), Monroe (1,072), Morgan (1,088), Nicholas (1,507), Ohio (4,046), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (832), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,809), Putnam (4,815), Raleigh (6,121), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (659), Roane (579), Summers (765), Taylor (1,196), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,819), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (381), Wood (7,575), Wyoming (1,912).
DHHR also reported that 680,678 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 506,965 are fully vaccinated. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 1,052,099 cases have been reported and 18,989 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 437,037 cases and 6,330 deaths.
More than 76,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 31,382,266, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 563,216 deaths related to the virus.