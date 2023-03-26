The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Starting a business can be a worthwhile undertaking, especially when entrepreneurs consider a variety of factors before getting started.

 Metro Creative

Building a small business from scratch can be an exciting endeavor that poses some significant challenges. With the right resources and support, entrepreneurs can turn their dreams into successful businesses.

According to Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada, there were 1.2 million small businesses in Canada in 2019. Add that to the roughly 33 million small businesses in the United States, and it’s clear to see how small businesses dominate the economic landscape.

