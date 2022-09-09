HUNTINGTON — A $500,000 grant has been awarded to Mountain Health Network with the goal of boosting efforts to help people in recovery return to the workforce.
The money announced Thursday is part of $12 million awarded to 33 projects by the Appalachian Regional Commission with a goal to combat substance use disorder in Appalachia as part of its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems Initiative, commission federal co-chair Gayle Manchin said.
“At ARC, we’re laser-focused on creating a comprehensive network of support to help individuals recovering from substance use disorder succeed,” she said.
The money will go toward the Recovering & Ready to Work in West Virginia program and will strengthen the delivery of coordinated wraparound social supports, workforce training, work entry and re-entry, and entrepreneurship services to unemployed and underemployed adults in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD), the commission said.
Mountain Health Network will work with community partners to make pilot improvements to the recovery-to-work ecosystem in the West Virginia counties of Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne.
Bradley Burck, vice president for foundation and donor philanthropy for Mountain Health Network, said the grant will be used to follow the network’s mission to improve the well-being of all it serves through understanding, respecting and meeting their health needs.
“We conduct community health needs assessments that have identified challenges faced by our community and the need for multiple approaches that extend beyond the role of health care,” he said. “The future of nonprofit work is collaboration. While (Mountain Health Network) is the lead organization, this grant shows that different nonprofits can all come together for one cause and make things happen for our community.”
Ashley Shaw, director of the Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) program, which works under Marshall Health, said the grant represents the first official partnership between Mountain Health Network and CORE, while also allowing CORE to expand its services into Putnam County.
“I do believe this effort is going to be more impactful,” she said. “It will increase coordination and referrals among organizations and CORE is going to serve as the entry point for this program, and we just want to increase opportunity for individuals in substance use disorder to not just have to navigate this process alone.”
CORE helps people in recovery in 12 counties in southwestern West Virginia re-enter the workforce by providing a career readiness assessment, educational placement, training and placement assistance, as well as providing advice for job searches, interviews, resume writing and more.
The grant will create four workforce development tracks, with CORE serving as the assessment point to determine which track each person should follow. CORE will also funnel out to key partners who are part of the grant, including Job Hub 180, Recovery Point and Unlimited Future.
Shaw said maintaining employment is a foundational component to assist people in recovery, which helps individuals connect with the community. Shaw added that she was excited to work with Mountain Health Network, the largest health care system — and a big employer — in the area.
Mountain Health Network will also conduct needs assessment activities with local businesses, train employers in recovery workplace best practices and recruit other potential partners into the network.
The goal is to create a stronger, more comprehensive, and better coordinated recovery ecosystem and workplace “corps” to support people in recovery.
It’s predicted that by the end of the three-year grant period, 125 people in recovery will receive training and successful job placements; 100 participants will be improved with support services; 15 businesses will be improved through the program partnership; and 12 new microbusinesses will be created by program participants, the commission said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
