The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Health care Medical.png

HUNTINGTON — A $500,000 grant has been awarded to Mountain Health Network with the goal of boosting efforts to help people in recovery return to the workforce.

The money announced Thursday is part of $12 million awarded to 33 projects by the Appalachian Regional Commission with a goal to combat substance use disorder in Appalachia as part of its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems Initiative, commission federal co-chair Gayle Manchin said.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.