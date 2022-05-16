Volunteers line up outside of the River Park Hospital gymnasium as they prepare to help pack meals to be shipped to Nicaragua during an event conducted by Fifth Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday in Huntington.
Volunteer Jensen Bird organizes bags of prepared food as she and others help pack meals to be shipped to Nicaragua during an event conducted by Fifth Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday at the River Park Hospital gymnasium in Huntington.
Volunteers line up outside of the River Park Hospital gymnasium as they prepare to help pack meals to be shipped to Nicaragua during an event conducted by Fifth Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday in Huntington.
Volunteer Jensen Bird organizes bags of prepared food as she and others help pack meals to be shipped to Nicaragua during an event conducted by Fifth Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday at the River Park Hospital gymnasium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Volunteers assembled 50,000 meals Sunday afternoon to be shipped to Nicaragua as part of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church’s continued 150-year celebration.
An estimated 120 volunteers from churches and the community gathered at the River Park Hospital gymnasium Sunday to assemble boxes for shipment. Boxes contained rice, beans and other material for recipients.
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church has a long-standing relationship with Nicaragua and has a strong missionary presence with the country.
The boxes were shrink wrapped and placed on pallets to be shipped, but should be in Nicaragua within the next 10 days.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.