HUNTINGTON — Work to replace a second South Side bridge has begun.

Construction for the 5th Street Bridge replacement project has started, according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways. The bridge will remain open during construction.

Recently, the 8th Street Bridge was replaced as part of the project, which is the DOH is overseeing. The two bridges are prominent features in Huntington’s Southside community. Work began on the 8th Street structure in June.

Construction on the 5th Street Bridge is expected to continue until August 2022. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. A one-night bridge closure, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., is expected on Monday, Dec. 20, depending on the weather. At that time, a contractor will install a temporary barrier and dismantle part of the existing structure.

Motorists should expect traffic delays, the press release said. The DOH advises adjusting commutes and using alternative routes when possible. Drivers should also use caution when in the construction area and watch for flaggers, equipment and workers. Pedestrians will have access to a temporary crossing around the bridge as the pathway under the bridge will be closed.

“The mayor is considering scheduling a dedication ceremony in conjunction with the West Virginia Division of Highways after seven years of work planning the design, financing and construction of the 8th Street Bridge,” said Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director, in an email. “The city welcomed assistance of several community members and groups and will recognize them appropriately.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the $3.7 million bridges replacement project in 2017. A group of neighborhood residents, the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance Inc., advocated for the design of both structures to reflect the historic styles of the bridges.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

