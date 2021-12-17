Construction on the 5th Street Bridge is expected to continue until August 2022. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. A one-night bridge closure, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., is expected on Monday, Dec. 20, depending on the weather. At that time, a contractor will install a temporary barrier and dismantle part of the existing structure.
Motorists should expect traffic delays, the press release said. The DOH advises adjusting commutes and using alternative routes when possible. Drivers should also use caution when in the construction area and watch for flaggers, equipment and workers. Pedestrians will have access to a temporary crossing around the bridge as the pathway under the bridge will be closed.
“The mayor is considering scheduling a dedication ceremony in conjunction with the West Virginia Division of Highways after seven years of work planning the design, financing and construction of the 8th Street Bridge,” said Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director, in an email. “The city welcomed assistance of several community members and groups and will recognize them appropriately.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.