HUNTINGTON — Six COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old female from Putnam County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year-old male from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 73-year-old male from Boone County.
There have been 2,606 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 348 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 137,826.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,304), Berkeley (10,241), Boone (1,690), Braxton (810), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,205), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (504), Fayette (2,863), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,459), Hampshire (1,584), Hancock (2,609), Hardy (1,346), Harrison (5,034), Jackson (1,739), Jefferson (3,837), Kanawha (12,615), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,892), Marion (3,837), Marshall (3,138), Mason (1,831), McDowell (1,397), Mercer (4,327), Mineral (2,616), Mingo (2,239), Monongalia (8,442), Monroe (1,000), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,320), Ohio (3,752), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,660), Putnam (4,406), Raleigh (5,160), Randolph (2,434), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (713), Taylor (1,123), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,742), Wayne (2,677), Webster (418), Wetzel (1,132), Wirt (365), Wood (7,310), Wyoming (1,791).
DHHR also reported that 441,287 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 267,520 are fully vaccinated. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 998,819 cases have been reported and 18,347 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 420,512 cases and 5,720 deaths.
More than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 29,613,017, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 539,038 deaths related to the virus.