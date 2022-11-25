Xander Thornsberry, 6, of Olive Hill, Ky., left, and Abigail Thornsberry, also of Olive Hill, look at the trains as they pass by during the 64th annual Model Railroad Show on Friday at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Vester Walsh, of Griffithsville, W.Va., right, looks at trains with Andrew Walsh, 12, as the 64th annual Model Railroad Show takes place on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The 64th annual Model Railroad Show began Friday at the Mountain Health Arena.
The show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, is designed for all model train lovers — from club members to model creators or buyers and children.
“The show is for all kids. Whether you are a 90-year-old kid or a 9-year-old, this is the place for you,” said Carl Miller, vice president of the Appalachian Model Railroad Society.
The show features 30 vendors and more than 150 tables to display arts and crafts, new and used model train equipment and model train memorabilia inside the Huntington venue.
With a busy weekend in mind, one purchased ticket covers admission for the entire weekend. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Tickets cost $6 for adults and $1 for children under the age of 12.
Kids can also take photos with Santa Claus to kick off the holiday season. Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Miller has been a club member for 12 years, and every year he is excited for the same thing: imagination.
“I’m a big kid. I just love watching a 5- or 6-year-old just walk around these layouts and just imagine that they just go off in space, so to speak,” Miller said.
He said the show allows him and others to experience childhood.
The Appalachian Model Railroad Society is a group of about 40 members who meet at Heritage Farm on Monday mornings and Thursday afternoons. People interested in joining the club, or who would like additional information about the model train show, may call 304-417-2292 or 304-360-9857.
