The Robert C. Byrd Bridge connecting downtown Huntington with Chesapeake, Ohio, opened to traffic the afternoon of Nov. 4, 1994. The bridge will be cleaned and painted next year, according to a legal advertisement published in The Herald-Dispatch.
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge (WV 527), commonly referred to as the 6th Street bridge, in Huntington will be cleaned and painted next year, according to a legal advertisement published in The Herald-Dispatch.
Bids for the project will be opened at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022 at the West Virginia Division of Highways office in the Capitol Complex, according to the public notification published on Sept. 28 and again on Oct. 5.
The Robert C. Byrd Bridge opened to traffic in November 1994. Its paint has faded, and the once-green bridge now has patches of yellow on its surface.
“We have this project on our radar for a press release when the bid is let,” Jennifer Dooley, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s public relations director, said in an email. “The project will not be starting on the ground until spring.”
Painting and cleaning could cause interruptions to traffic, and it could result in some people changing their travel habits. The bridge is frequently used by pedestrians. Some people who live in Chesapeake, Ohio, walk across the bridge to work in downtown Huntington and others who catch a bus there could be inconvenienced.
“We will keep the public informed about any lane closures or any changes; both for drivers and pedestrians,” Dooley said in the email.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
