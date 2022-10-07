The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ByrdBridge_01
The Robert C. Byrd Bridge connecting downtown Huntington with Chesapeake, Ohio, opened to traffic the afternoon of Nov. 4, 1994. The bridge will be cleaned and painted next year, according to a legal advertisement published in The Herald-Dispatch.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge (WV 527), commonly referred to as the 6th Street bridge, in Huntington will be cleaned and painted next year, according to a legal advertisement published in The Herald-Dispatch.

Bids for the project will be opened at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022 at the West Virginia Division of Highways office in the Capitol Complex, according to the public notification published on Sept. 28 and again on Oct. 5.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

