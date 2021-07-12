BARBOURSVILLE — Seven people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Jessica Nicole Lockhart, 34, was jailed at midnight Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lockhart with grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit a felony and maintaining a drug house. Bond has not been set as of Sunday afternoon.
Heather Michelle Lambert, 35, was jailed at 4 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lambert with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond has not been set as of Sunday afternoon.
Walter Alvin Cremeans, 54, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cremeans with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond has not been set as of Sunday afternoon.
Raheem Bishop Bond, 25, was jailed at 4:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bond with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing justice and fleeing on foot. Bond has not been set as of Sunday afternoon.
Justin Scott Burke, 24, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Friday. Putnam County authorities charged Burke with violation of probation as a convicted felon. Bail was not set.
Pamela Mae Click, 58, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities of Mason County have charged Click with concealment of a deceased human body. Bail was not set.
Trevor Jacob Villa, 40, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Friday. Putnam County authorities have charged Villa with domestic assault and wanton endangerment. Bail was set at $30,000.