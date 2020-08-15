CHARLESTON — Seventy-five years ago, after a night of joyous celebration, West Virginia awoke to its first day of peace since the Japanese Imperial Navy launched its surprise air attack on Pearl Harbor 45 months earlier.
The final chapter of World War II came to an end following Emperor Hirohito’s announcement to Allied leaders of his nation’s unconditional surrender on Aug. 15, 1945. The announcement came three months after V-E Day, when fighting in Europe ceased with the surrender of Nazi Germany, Japan’s chief Axis partner.
During the eight days preceding Hirohito’s acceptance of Allied surrender terms, U.S. B-29s dropped the world’s first atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, with devastating results. A week earlier, Hirohito had ignored an ultimatum from the leaders of the U.S. and Great Britain warning that “prompt and utter destruction” of Japan would take place without an immediate end to hostilities by Japan.
Rumors of a possible end to the war had been circulating since the A-bombs had been detonated, keeping millions of Americans, and thousands of West Virginians, glued to their radios for an official announcement. For those listening in Charleston and other eastern locales, it arrived at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in an address to the nation by President Harry Truman.
“This is the day we have been waiting for since Pearl Harbor,” the president said after announcing Japan’s surrender to the world. Truman declared the next two days national holidays to celebrate the victory over Japan.
Many of those hearing Truman’s words did not wait for the official holidays to arrive before starting the celebration.
“Literally thousands of singing, celebrating citizens gathered within minutes for a victory in Japan parade through midtown Charleston” following the president’s surrender announcement, according to a Charleston Gazette account. “It was the biggest, noisiest, happiest parade in the history of the capital city.”
Flag-draped cars crammed with passengers using “whistles, drums, cowbells and all sorts of noise-making instruments crowded the streets. Within half an hour, parading merry-makers bulged from the sidewalks into the streets, stopping all traffic on Quarrier, Capitol and Lee streets.”
The Beni Kedem Shrine’s calliope crew soon arrived at the scene and moved to the front of the column, leading celebrants down Quarrier Street, according to the Gazette account, “gaining momentum as it passed the Federal Building on Capitol Street.”
There, according to the Charleston Daily Mail’s coverage of the event, “a celebrating soldier climbed a street light pole, tied an American flag to the top of it and was rewarded with a roar of applause.”
From there, the parade “moved on to Victory Square on Lee Street, where soldiers, sailors and Marines visiting the nearby Charleston Service Center witnessed the parade from a second-floor balcony.”
Among servicemen watching the activity from the balcony was Seaman 1st Class W.T. Campbell, of Richwood, who had recently returned to West Virginia from 38 months of sea duty in the Pacific. “I think I’d be safer back there tonight,” he joked to a Gazette reporter as he watched the boisterous crowd below.
A number of children joined the throng of revelers, waving flags as they rode bicycles along the parade route, while others pounded tin pans and shouted out cheers, “exercising their lungs as never before,” according to the Gazette story.
West Virginia Gov. Clarence Meadows had not heard about the war’s end until he was awakened by noisy celebrants during the wee hours of Aug. 15. After learning the cause of the celebration, he stayed up to savor the moment, according to news accounts.
“Today is the day in which the truth of the ultimate victory of right over wrong is made permanent,” he said during a press briefing later in the day. “The peace which has come at last must be preserved. That is our greatest task ahead.”
Also that day, prayer services to express thanks for the end of the war were held at Calvary Baptist Church and Sacred Heart and Blessed Sacrament Catholic churches.
According to a Gazette article, Cliff Holdren, of Charleston, had already composed the words and music to “Celebrate,” a song commemorating the victory over Japan. A few lines of the song were included:
“Celebrate! The War is over, tell the great wide world we’re through.
Sing a song that rings all over, wave the old red, white and blue.”
To make the celebration a little sweeter, the Office of Price Administration eliminated gasoline rationing, which had limited drivers not working in defense industries to three or four gallons per week, while the state Liquor Control Commission declared gin to be ration-free.
The end of the war also spelled the end of certain wartime industries. Two days after Japan’s surrender was announced, Marietta Manufacturing in Point Pleasant canceled orders that had been placed for Army tugboats and smaller Navy watercraft, eliminating 1,000 jobs.
The company had produced more than 50 tugs and 16 mine planters during the course of the war.
On the same day, layoff notices were sent to 1,800 workers at the nearby West Virginia Ordnance Works.
On Aug. 16, members of a U.S. Senate committee charged with managing war materials production visited the U.S. Navy Ordnance Plant in South Charleston, where more than 30,000 barrels for warship-mounted guns were manufactured during the war. Also toured was the world’s largest synthetic rubber plant, located at Institute and operated by Union Carbide and U.S. Rubber. Both plants escaped immediate layoffs.
Aug. 15 is observed as V-J Day by Great Britain, Canada and other U.S. Allies, and served unofficially as America’s V-J Day until Truman opted to wait until written articles of surrender were signed by Japanese officials. That event took place on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay, aboard the USS Missouri, making Sept. 2 V-J Day in the United States.
A total of 218,665 West Virginians served in military roles during World War II, including more than 11,000 African Americans and 2,000 women, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia. Of those, 5,830 did not survive the war.